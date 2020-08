If you plan on playing Hitman 3 on PC when it arrives in January, you’ll have to purchase it through the Epic Games Store. The PC version of the game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive for one year.

As an added incentive to try Hitman 3 on PC, players will be able to download the 2016 Hitman reboot for free from August 27th through September 3rd. You’ll also be able to carry over locations from the previous two games into the new sequel.