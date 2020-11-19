The studio behind Hitman is making a James Bond game

Whenever it does arrive, it'll be the first official Bond game since 2012's 007 Legends. Earlier this year, a group of GoldenEye 007 fans were forced to stop working on a remake of the Nintendo 64 classic. They’re developing an original game instead.

IOI seems like a great fit for a Bond game, though. The well-regarded Hitman series also centers around a secret agent, and it features plenty of sneaking around, gadgets and disguises. The studio is hiring developers to "build out this exciting and unique gaming title," so it may be in the early stages of making Project 00.

It's been a turbulent year for Bond (and everyone else). The latest movie in the franchise, No Time To Die, was delayed by a year to next April amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement of Project 00 could come as a shot in the arm for fans while they wait for the movie to finally hit theaters.