The studio behind Hitman is making a James Bond game

A day after it teased news on an upcoming project, Hitman developer IO Interactive revealed it's working on a James Bond game. Project 00, as it’s known for now, will delve into the origins of the secret agent. In the game, which will have an original story, you’ll try to earn the elite 00 status at the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6).
IOI is keeping quiet on other details for now. There wasn't much to a teaser trailer other than the project reveal, the classic Bond gun-barrel imagery and that iconic theme music. There’s no word as yet on a release window, though IO said Project 00 is coming to "modern systems and platforms."