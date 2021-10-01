Latest in Entertainment

Warner pushes 'Dune' theatrical release back a year, to October 2021

The spice will flow next year.
Dune
Warner Bros.

It seems Dune fans will have to wait to watch the latest film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi masterpiece. According to separate reports from Collider and The Warp, Warner Bros. has delayed the upcoming movie almost a full year to October 1st, 2021. The company had originally planned to release Denis Villeneuve’s latest film on December 18th.  

Reports of the delay come just days after Universal and MGM moved No Time to Die, the latest Bond movie, to April 2nd, 2021. That delay prompted Cineworld to announce it will close all 536 Regal theaters in the US on October 8th.

Even in places where there are relatively few coronavirus cases, there aren’t many blockbuster movies for theatres to look forward to with more and more films moving to 2021. Some movies, such as Pixar’s Soul and Wonder Woman 1984, still have release dates that will see them come out in the US this year, but chances are they’ll likewise be delayed into next year. As The Warp points out, Dune’s delay could also affect the release of The Batman. As things stand at the moment, Warner plans to release the Robert Pattison movie on the same day as Dune.     

Warner also has a good reason to delay Dune after its experience with Tenet. While Christopher Nolan’s latest movie has earned more than $300 million in global ticket sales, it has fared poorly in the domestic US box office. Understandably, with no signs of the pandemic getting any better in the US, most people weren’t comfortable with returning to their local theater.  

