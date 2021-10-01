Warner pushes 'Dune' theatrical release back a year, to October 2021

It seems Dune fans will have to wait to watch the latest film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi masterpiece. According to separate reports from Collider and The Warp, Warner Bros. has delayed the upcoming movie almost a full year to October 1st, 2021. The company had originally planned to release Denis Villeneuve’s latest film on December 18th.
Reports of the delay come just days after Universal and MGM moved No Time to Die, the latest Bond movie, to April 2nd, 2021. That delay prompted Cineworld to announce it will close all 536 Regal theaters in the US on October 8th.