'Tenet' will debut internationally a week before some US cities

After multiple delays, Tenet will premiere in international theaters on August 26th. About a week later, Christopher Nolan's spy thriller will then make its way to theaters in select cities across the US over the Labor Day weekend on September 3rd.
When it delayed the movie indefinitely on July 20th, the film's distributor Warner Bros. hinted Tenet could debut overseas before opening stateside. Provided the company doesn't push it back again, people in 70 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia and the UK, will have the chance to see Nolan's latest project before movie-goers in the US.