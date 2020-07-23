'Tenet' won't skip theaters for a VOD or streaming premiere

Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi/spy movie Tenet has been delayed several times due to the impact of COVID-19 on movie theaters. It’s back on the shelf for now and a new release date has yet to be confirmed, but don’t expect Warner Bros. to simply throw up its hands and send the blockbuster straight to HBO Max or video on demand. That’s not going to happen, but it might for other Warner Bros. movies.
“Do I think that there could be some things that we had originally chartered and built for theatrical release that maybe migrate into an SVOD [subscription video on demand] construct? Sure, I think that could occur,” John Stankey, the new CEO of Warner Bros. parent company AT&T, said on an earnings call (via The Wrap). “Is it going to happen on a movie like Tenet or something like Wonder Woman 1984? I’d be very surprised if that would be the case. In fact, I can assure you on Tenet that’s not going to be the case.”