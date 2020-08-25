Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft made three limited-edition Wonder Woman Xbox One X consoles

You have a chance to win two of them.
Ann Smajstrla
2h ago
The three Wonder Woman-stylized Xbox One X consoles.
Microsoft

Microsoft has created three Xbox One X consoles inspired by Wonder Woman to celebrate the upcoming release of Wonder Woman 1984. Superfans -- who wouldn’t mind getting a new Xbox One X just months ahead of the release of the Xbox Series X -- will have the chance to win two of the consoles.

The three consoles each reflect separate aspects of the film and comic series -- as though they’re straight from Amazonia. The Wonder Woman Golden Armor console matches the golden suit of armor worn by Wonder Woman in the upcoming film. The console and adjoining controller were “made entirely by hand” with 24-carat gold leaves, according to a statement from Microsoft. It’s set to be auctioned with proceeds going toward domestic violence response organization Together For Her.

The Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth console is adorned with Wonder Woman’s signature weapon and a multicolored logo. Fans will have the chance to win this console by liking or retweeting a sweepstakes tweet on the Xbox Twitter account. The Barbara Minerva console, inspired by Wonder Woman’s main nemesis in Wonder Woman 1984, has an intricate snakeskin pattern and faux leopard fur. This console isn’t available to buy or win, but was made for promotional purposes.

It would have been strange for Microsoft to roll out fancy branded Xbox One X consoles for sale, given that the company has already discontinued the One X and the Series X release is forthcoming. But as limited movie tie-ins to be auctioned for a good cause, it’s hard to find fault with these. Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters October 2nd.

