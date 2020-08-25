Microsoft made three limited-edition Wonder Woman Xbox One X consoles

Microsoft has created three Xbox One X consoles inspired by Wonder Woman to celebrate the upcoming release of Wonder Woman 1984. Superfans -- who wouldn’t mind getting a new Xbox One X just months ahead of the release of the Xbox Series X -- will have the chance to win two of the consoles.

The three consoles each reflect separate aspects of the film and comic series -- as though they’re straight from Amazonia. The Wonder Woman Golden Armor console matches the golden suit of armor worn by Wonder Woman in the upcoming film. The console and adjoining controller were “made entirely by hand” with 24-carat gold leaves, according to a statement from Microsoft. It’s set to be auctioned with proceeds going toward domestic violence response organization Together For Her.