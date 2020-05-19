HoloLens 2 heads to South Korea, Taiwan and more countries

It's been over six months since Microsoft's HoloLens 2 started shipping to customers -- now, the company says it's aiming to bring the augmented reality headset to more countries by the end of the year. That includes Spain, Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong. Additionally, Microsoft plans to let customers buy HoloLens 2 from its online store starting this summer.

According to Microsoft's director of Mixed Reality, Greg Sullivan, the company is accelerating its plans to open up the HoloLens 2 market after seeing plenty of strong demand. That makes sense, since an AR headset is one of the few ways companies can collaborate during the COVID-19 pandemic. And it's also being used for remote learning: Case Western Reserve University sent Hololens 2 units to 185 first year students for anatomy courses.