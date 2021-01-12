The home fitness tech that will help us stay active in 2021

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that home fitness surged in popularity in 2020. Exercise equipment went out of stock as soon as the lockdowns started here in the US, and a flurry of fitness apps and videos flooded our feeds. How should consumers decide what workout content to use and what gear to buy for their homes? How about those of us with limited space and concerns around tricky installation? Nautilus CEO Jim Barr and Tonal CMO Chris Stadler joined us at CES 2021 to discuss what we can expect from home fitness tech in 2021.