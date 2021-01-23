Home security technician admits hacking customers' security cameras

A former ADT security company employee has admitted to breaking into the cameras he installed in users’ homes in the Dallas area to watch their private moments. Telesforo Aviles has pleaded guilty to computer fraud and now faces up to five years in federal prison. According to the Department of Justice, Aviles has admitted that he would take note of the homes of women he deemed attractive to log into their accounts and view feed from their cameras for sexual gratification.

He was able to access customers’ footage by adding his email addresses to their “ADT Pulse” accounts. Aviles added his address without their knowledge at times, though there were also times when he told them he needed temporary access to their accounts for testing purposes. In his plea papers, he said he accessed over 200 customers’ accounts more than 9,600 times over the course of four-and-a-half years. He also admitted to watching video feeds of naked women and couples engaging in sexual activities.