LG CES 2025 press conference and liveblog: See new OLED TVs and more as they're unveiled

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

LG

The LG press conference is kick off CES press day, and you can watch it here live (scroll down for the livestream), as well as read our liveblog commentary.

Look for the Korea-based company to expand on some of its early announcements, including:

Watch the LG CES 2025 livestream

You can watch the LG CES press conference as it happens below. The feed starts Monday, January 6 at 11:00AM ET.

From earlier:

LG kicks things off on this "press day" at CES 2025, the full day of press conferences that precede the show's official opening on Tuesday. LG executives will take the stage at Mandalay Bay at 8AM PT on Monday and you can catch all of the announcements right here.

Last year, LG pre-empted Apple by giving "AI" a new meaning. In the company's parlance, it's "Affectionate Intelligence" and that remains the same this year as LG continues to lean into AI. When it comes to more tangible products, the transparent OLED-T TV the company announced in 2024 did actually go up for pre-order last year to the tune of a $60,000 price tag. That came in addition to LG's expected appliance push and new EV chargers, but (sadly), the little home robot that LG introduced last year hasn't been seen since.

What to expect at the LG CES 2025 press conference

Beyond the "AI everywhere" angle (which you'll hear from nearly every vendor this year), expect LG to tie together its full range of product categories, from TVs to appliances and everything in between. And because LG (like Samsung) has tended to tip its hand in the days and weeks before CES, we already have some idea of what to expect.

We already know that the company's 2025 OLED evo TV line will pair 4K resolution with gaming-friendly 165Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the new PF600U packs an HD projector, Bluetooth speaker and LED mood lamp into something that looks like an old-school oscillating floor fan. On the audio front, Engadget's Billy Steele already likes the "punchy highs" he heard during a quick demo of the compact S20A soundbar. And the newest LG Signature microwave includes a built-in 27-inch touchscreen display on its door, so your kitchen will never be without a screen.

Of course, we're hoping to see another take on transparent TVs (maybe with a more consumer-friendly price point) and maybe a real-world look at that robot, too.