The Google TV Streamer is the next big upgrade to the Chromecast line

Up until now, Google’s Chromecast line has been largely focused on making it easy to watch shows and movies on your favorite big screen. But with the new Google TV Streamer, Google finally has a proper set-top box for binging content that also supports a much broader range of smart home controls.

Design: From dongle to wedge

Coming just a week ahead of Google's upcoming Made By event, perhaps the biggest change for the TV Streamer is switching from being a simple dongle that hangs off your TV to a truly standalone device that lives on your media console. Google says its wedge-shaped design is meant to blend in easily with your decor when sitting in front of your TV so that it offers better reception for its included remote and other smart home devices (more on that later).

The Google TV Streamer will be available in two colors: porcelain white and hazel, the latter of which will be exclusively direct from Google. (Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget)

Google has also given the Streamer TV a massive hardware upgrade compared to the Chromecast with Google TV from 2020, including a 22 percent faster CPU, double the RAM (4GB instead of 2GB) and four times more storage (32GB total). That might not sound like a ton, but considering that the previous model often ran out of space for downloading basic streaming apps, that’s a much-needed improvement. Streaming resolution caps out at 4K/60fps, though you do get support for HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and spatial audio (when paired with Google Pixel Buds).

Furthermore, there’s an HDMI 1.1 jack, a powered USB-C port and a dedicated Ethernet slot for people who want peak bandwidth for streaming. Google also made the remote a touch longer while moving the volume rocker to the top and adding a customizable button that can be set to launch your favorite app, switch inputs or summon the new smart home control center. And just like before, there’s a built-in microphone and a button for summoning the Google Assistant.

Smart home: Becoming a proper device hub

Here's a sample of what the Google TV Streamer's new smart home control panel looks like. (Google)

This brings me to the Google Streamer’s improved smart home capabilities. Not only does it support Matter, it also features a built-in Thread border router for easily communicating with the other devices in your house. On top of that, the TV Streamer is getting its own version of the Google Home panel (which we’ve seen on previous Pixel phones and Nest Hubs) so that it's easier to adjust things like smart lights while also giving you the ability to view feeds from your security cameras and video doorbells.

New AI features

Finally, it wouldn’t be a 2024 Google device without some new AI features. Thanks to Gemini, the TV Streamer can create custom recommendations based on the kind of content you watch and generate summaries, reviews or even season-by-season breakdowns for stuff you haven’t. There’s also an ambient TV mode that allows you to pull screensavers or memories from your Google Photos library. However, if you want something a bit more unique, you can also use AI to generate something fantastical. Meanwhile, if you lose the remote, you can ask the Google Assistant (not Gemini) to help you find it or you can simply press the dedicated button on the back of the box.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

So while I haven’t had much chance to dive into its features, with the new TV Streamer, at last it feels like Google has a significantly more capable smart home hub that’s also a true rival to the Apple TV 4K and other Android-based boxes like the NVIDIA Shield TV. The Google TV Streamer costs $100 and is available for pre-order today with official sales beginning September 24. It will be available in two colors: porcelain white and hazel, the latter of which will be available exclusively from the Google Store.