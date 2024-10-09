Nintendo's latest hardware is Alarmo, a $99 motion-sensing alarm clock (not the Switch 2)

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Anyone waiting for a new hardware announcement from Nintendo might be a little disappointed that the company's latest product isn't the successor to the Switch. However, that dismay may not last for long given how delightful the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo looks.

Yes, Nintendo made a smart alarm clock that's designed to make your morning routine a little more joyful than waking up to interminable beep of a regular alarm clock or a favorite song you'll eventually get sick of. Alarmo has motion sensors that let you snooze it based on your movement. There is a physical snooze button you can hit too, but that's boring.

You can choose from dozens of scenes that are inspired by Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4 and Ring Fit Adventure and set a wake-up time. Alarmo will try to rouse you with music and sounds from those games. Nintendo plans to add scenes from other games as free updates.

Nintendo

You'll be able to choose between two wake-up modes. The steady option will make the alarm more intense the longer you stay in bed (perhaps with an appearance from a certain arch-nemesis of Mario if you keep ignoring it). The gentle mode keeps the alarm at a consistent intensity level. When you do get up, you'll hear a victory fanfare, hopefully with Mario shouting "Wahoo!"

Sleep tracking proponents will be pleased to hear that you'll be able to check how much you move around while you sleep (if you want a Nintendo-flavored way to measure how long you snooze, Pokémon Sleep may do the trick). Alarmo can also lull you to sleep with soothing sounds and music at your set bedtime. I'll have to see how well that fares against my usual strategy of listening to an hour-long YouTube video of thunderstorms.

Nintendo published a fascinating deep dive into the Alarmo featuring interviews with the team behind it. The project started as part of the company's research into motion sensors. In fact, the developers didn't initially set out to make an alarm clock.

"We knew that the theme was to support people during their sleep, and we were looking for a way to achieve this," said Yosuke Tamori, a producer for Alarmo who previously worked on the original Splatoon and Nintendo Labo. "However, it was only after a lot of technical trial and error and building many prototypes that we decided to focus on alarm clocks."

The team even experimented with using hand gestures to control Alarmo, which was very different in earlier prototypes. One looked similar to Google's Nest Audio speaker:

Nintendo

If you're a Nintendo Switch Online member in the US and Canada, you'll get first dibs. You can order the $100 Alarmo now and of course I did so immediately. Nintendo says it will be available at retail early next year. You can also buy it from the Nintendo store in New York. While Nintendo includes a USB power cable, you'll need to use your own AC adapter, which is annoying.