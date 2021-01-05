2022 Honda Civic adds wireless connections for CarPlay, Android Auto

This week Honda unveiled the 11th iteration of its longest running model, and besides a new look, there's also some notable tech differences in the 2022 Civic sedan.

Other highlights of the revamped model include changes to its driver assist technology, which became standard across all trim levels starting with the 2019 model year. The updated version of Honda Sensing in the new model has a camera with a wider field of view, better software and a more powerful processor.

According to Honda, that means it's capable of "more quickly and accurately identifying pedestrians, bicyclists and other vehicles" than the previous system that used a combination of camera and radar. This time around it's also able to read traffic signs and relay their information to the driver right in the dash. It uses eight sonar sensors to assist with features like Low-Speed Braking Control and to prevent front and rear false starts. This is also the first vehicle from Honda with the new redesigned airbags that are supposed to help prevent brain trauma for the driver or passenger during angled front collisions.

Honda

Also new inside are standard color touchscreens previously seen in models like the Accord, with 7-inch displays on lower trim models and an optional 9-inch version on the Touring trim. The Touring version also has a Bose audio system, wireless Qi charging and the ability to connect wirelessly to your phone for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay — by comparison, when the 10th generation model rolled out it was just the second Honda with CarPlay or Android Auto support at all. For the driver, the Touring edition has a 10.2-inch all-digital instrument cluster.

Honda

Autoblog has more details on the new model that's larger, wider and missing a coupe version this time around. Honda will reveal more details on the hatchback version soon, including the Type R version, while the sedan is supposed to roll out this summer with unspecified pricing.