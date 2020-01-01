Honda recalls 608,000 minivans and SUVs over faulty software

Honda has announced a recall of 608,000 SUVs and vans due to faulty software that can cause the instrument display panel to to black out key information and the backup camera to fail (via Consumer Reports). The vehicles affected include the 2018-2020 Odysseys, 2019-2020 Passports and 2019-2021 Pilots, all of which were shipped with “inappropriate software programming,” according to Honda.

There are two separate recalls, with the first affecting all the above vehicles, and involving the backup camera display software. According to the NHTSA, “incorrect central network software programming may cause several errors to occur that can delay or prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.” That means the vehicles don’t comply with federal regulations and could obviously pose a hazard for drivers.