The View40 is Honor's first phone after splitting from Huawei

Honor has unveiled the flagship View40 5G, its first phone since it was sold off by Huawei, Engadget Chinese has reported. Released in China as the V40, it could well come to Europe and elsewhere at a later date under the View brand.

The V40’s headline feature is the 6.72-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of maximum brightness. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and offers 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery. The “Mahong-card” rear camera array offers a 50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 2-megapixel macro camera, along with a laser module to improve focus. The 16-megapixel front camera is lodged in a pill-shaped cutout.