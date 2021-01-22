Latest in Gear

Image credit: Honor

The View40 is Honor's first phone after splitting from Huawei

The headline feature is a bright 120Hz OLED display.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Honor launches the V40, its first smartphone after leaving Huawei
Honor

Honor has unveiled the flagship View40 5G, its first phone since it was sold off by Huawei, Engadget Chinese has reported. Released in China as the V40, it could well come to Europe and elsewhere at a later date under the View brand.

The V40’s headline feature is the 6.72-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of maximum brightness. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and offers 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery. The “Mahong-card” rear camera array offers a 50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 2-megapixel macro camera, along with a laser module to improve focus. The 16-megapixel front camera is lodged in a pill-shaped cutout.

Huawei announced that it would sell its budget brand Honor last year to help Honor’s suppliers and dealers survive following crippling sanctions. With Huawei out of the picture, Honor should be able to offer Google’s services with the View40 5G, including the Play Store. That will make it much more feasible for Honor to sell the device outside of China, but there’s no word yet on whether it plans to do so. In China, the Honor V40 costs 3,599 ($555) and 3,999 RMB ($618) with 128GB and 256GB of storage, respectively.

In this article: Honor, V40, Huawei, smartphone, mobile, OLED, 120 Hz, news, gear
