'Horizon Zero Dawn' devs are investigating problems with the PC version

Shortly after Horizon Zero Dawn arrived on PC last week, players started reporting problems including crashing, freezing and frame rate issues. Now, Guerrilla Games has acknowledged the reports in a Steam post and said that it’s looking into them. “We have been monitoring all of our channels and are aware that some players have been experiencing crashes and other technical issues,” the company wrote. “Please know that we are investigating your reports as our highest priority.”

While some players and testers have had few problems, others have barely been able to get the game to run. In a YouTube video, the folks at Digital Foundry noted that “the game itself is stunning, but the conversion work here has many bugs, issues and problems.”