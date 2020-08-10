Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Guerrilla Games

'Horizon Zero Dawn' devs are investigating problems with the PC version

The company said fixing issues like crashing is its "highest priority."
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
2h ago
Horizon Zero Dawn PC developer investigating
Shortly after Horizon Zero Dawn arrived on PC last week, players started reporting problems including crashing, freezing and frame rate issues. Now, Guerrilla Games has acknowledged the reports in a Steam post and said that it’s looking into them. “We have been monitoring all of our channels and are aware that some players have been experiencing crashes and other technical issues,” the company wrote. “Please know that we are investigating your reports as our highest priority.”

While some players and testers have had few problems, others have barely been able to get the game to run. In a YouTube video, the folks at Digital Foundry noted that “the game itself is stunning, but the conversion work here has many bugs, issues and problems.”

Some of those are fairly minor, including anisotropic filter settings that barely work. However, others are more concerning, including animations that only refresh at 30 fps when everything is running at 60 fps, and an extremely slow optimization process at bootup. Others are more serious, including big frame rate dropoffs, stuttering and outright crashing. Some players reported these types of bugs even with high-end GPUs and PC configurations.

Guerrilla said it has seen many of the reports posted on Steam, Reddit or its website, and urged users to continue reporting any issues. The fact that it’s investigating means a fix could be a ways off, but the company promised that “we will update you all as soon as we have more news.”

