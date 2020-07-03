'Horizon Zero Dawn' hits Steam and Epic Games Store on August 7th

Sony confirmed a few months back that Horizon Zero Dawn would no longer be a PlayStation 4 exclusive, and now we know when it’ll make its way to PC. Guerrilla Games’ hit action RPG will hit the Epic Store and Steam on August 7th.

The PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition includes the Frozen Wilds DLC and a host of visual upgrades for an already-gorgeous game, such as unlocked framerates and support for ultra-wide displays. You can also expect improved reflections and dynamic foliage, along with access to a benchmarking tool and (since it’s a PC title now) a range of graphics options. Guerrilla released a trailer that shows off some of the impressive updates.