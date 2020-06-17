'Horizon Forbidden West' won't be a PS5 launch title

Sony and Guerrilla Games tentatively plan to release Horizon Forbidden West sometime next year. In a new video detailing the upcoming open-world title, game director Mathijs de Jonge, said the studio "aims" to release the game in 2021. That means Forbidden West won't make the PlayStation 5's 2020 holiday launch.
Outside of a release date, the three-minute video is full of tantalizing details. According to de Jonge, the game's title refers to a "mysterious new frontier" extending from Utah to the Pacific Ocean. Horizon Zero Dawn took players across stretches of post-apocalyptic Utah, Colorado and later Montana in the game's Frozen Wilds expansion. If you watched the premiere trailer with a keen eye, you would have seen the Golden Gate Bridge and other San Francisco landmarks, including the Transamerica Pyramid and Ferry Building, make an appearance. De Jonge described the map as "a bit bigger," but thanks to the PlayStation 5's SSD tech, there’ll be "virtually no loading screens." That includes when you boot up the game to start a new play session, as well as when restarting from a checkpoint or fast traveling.