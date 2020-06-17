'Horizon Forbidden West' won't be a PS5 launch title

Hephaestus, the rogue artificial intelligence that created the cybernetic beasts that roam Horizon's world, will have new challenges for players to take on, with de Jonge saying they'll be "dozens" of new machines featured in Forbidden West. As before, you'll have to scan and study them to figure out the best way to approach combat with each one. One of the hostile tribes Aloy will encounter in Forbidden West has learned how to override machines. Depending on how battles with that tribe play out, the fact they can ride the machines into combat may end one of the best tweaks to Horizon's gameplay Guerrilla Games introduces with the new game. In Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy's encounters with other humans were some of the least compelling parts of the game since they didn't make use of any of the mechanics that made the machine battles so engaging.

The one major upside of the extended wait for Horizon Forbidden West is that PC players will have a chance to play the original game when it makes its way to Windows later this summer. That should help create an even bigger audience for the sequel.