How to order the Google Pixel 7a Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel Tablet as well.

Google officially announced the latest Pixel phone at its annual I/O event today — and you can buy one now with no pre-order necessary. The Google Pixel 7a starts at $499 and comes in four colors: charcoal, sea, snow, and coral. You can only get the vivid orangey hue from the Google store, but Amazon and Best Buy should both have the other colorways ready to ship in the next day or two. Like other A-model Pixel phones, the 7a is a more affordable version of its predecessor, in this case, the Pixel 7 which came out in October of last year. Both phones feature the same system-on-a-chip Tensor G2 processor Google developed specifically for Pixel devices, but the 7a shaves $100 off the MSRP.

The phone wasn't the only hardware announcement at I/O today. We also learned you can pre-order the Pixel Fold and got more details on the Pixel Tablet. Here's what how to order the new phone and when you'll be able to get your hands on the tablet.

Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a looks a lot like its pricier sibling, with the same squared-off design and aluminum camera bar across the back. The display is slightly smaller at 6.1-inches, but it too is a full HD OLED screen with an equally fast 90Hz refresh rate. Both the battery and cameras on the 7a are slightly bigger than the other two current Pixels, with a 13MP front camera and a 64MP main lens around back, next to a 13MP wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view.

Google claims the battery will exceed 24 hours of moderate use and supports 18W fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging. Like the 7 and 7 Pro, you'll be able to unlock your Pixel 7a with face recognition or a fingerprint and the IP68 water-resistance rating can handle submersion up to three feet. Unlike the 7 and 7Pro, however, the 7a comes in just one memory and storage configuration: 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. Those are the same options as the base model 7.

Google's latest Pixel phone matches — and even exceeds — many specs of the two 7-series models that came before it, while selling for $100 less. Our senior writer Sam Rutherford says the has "everything you need and more." You can read his full review here.

Pixel Tablet

Google's new Pixel Tablet can also act as your home's smart display/hub. The $499 price tag includes a full-fledged slate plus a charging dock that doubles as a display stand with a built-in speaker. The Tablet uses the same Tensor G2 chip as Pixel 7 phones and comes with 8GB of RAM and either 128 or 256GB of storage space. The 10.95-inch, Quad-HD LED display has a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 500 nits of brightness. The Android operating system should give you a fair amount of productivity support, with split screen capabilities and 50 Google apps optimized for the tablet.

Google says the battery will last through 12 hours of video playback. When it's time to recharge, magnets in the tablet line up with pogo pins on the dock for 15W charging, no cables required. Like a smart display, the Pixel Tablet can manage your connected cameras, doorbells and other smart home devices and, when docked, can act as a digital photo frame.

The tablet comes in three colors: cement, hazel and a US-exclusive rose. It's made from 30 percent recycled materials and features a matte, nano-ceramic coating which seems an intriguing alternative to the standard plastic or metal of most tablets. You can read more about the tablet here. It's available for pre-order from Google's storefront and should ship in June.

