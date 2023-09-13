September typically brings crisper weather and new iPhones, and this year is no different. Apple recently unveiled the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, and as rumors suggested, the company has finally done away with its storied Lightning port in favor of a USB-C connector. While iPhone 15 models now support the Dynamic Island and come in fun colors, the iPhone 15 Pro handsets sport titanium designs and the new A17 Pro processor. Apple also revealed the latest models of its wearable, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, both of which sport an upgraded chipset for better performance. Here's everything you need to know about how to pre-order the new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, along with everything else Apple announced today.

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Apple Apple iPhone 15 The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available for pre-order on September 15, starting at $799 and $899, respectively. They will be widely available on September 22. $799 at Apple

The latest iteration of the iPhone looks much the same as the previous model, with the biggest difference being the new USB-C charging port on its bottom edge that replaces the age-old Lightning socket. The USB-C ports support charging and data transfer, and practically, they allow users to power up most of their Apple devices — think MacBooks, iPads and now iPhone — using the same cable.

Another new feature for the base iPhones is Dynamic Island, which was previous only available on the Pro handsets. The floating black-pill section at the top of the iPhones' displays hides the front-facing camera and the FaceID sensor, while also showing things like alerts and animations unique to apps you're using.

Both the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have the same screen sizes as their predecessors: 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively, and they both have Super Retina XDR displays that can reach up to 2,000 nits of brightness. The revamped camera array includes a 48-megapixel main rear camera with a 12MP telephoto lens, plus a TrueDepth front camera. Both models run on Apple's A16 Bionic chipset, the same found in last year's iPhone 14 series, and will support an all-day battery life.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple Apple iPhone 15 Pro The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available for pre-order on September 15, starting at $999 and $1,199, respectively. They will be widely available on September 22. $999 at Apple

As with the standard models, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max handsets eschew Lightning in favor of USB-C charging ports. But new for the Pro models only is a titanium design that makes both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max much lighter than their predecessors. Apple claims it managed to shrink the overall dimensions of both handsets without affecting screen size; you'll find a 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro and a 6.7-inch screen on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Another noticeable design change is the new Action button that replaces the side mute toggle switch. Apple essentially made it a more customizable tool on the iPhone, allowing users to pick the action they want associated with a button press. Muting the iPhone remains an option, but you can change it so a button press allow you to quick access to your phone's camera, flashlight, accessibility tools and more.

As far as cameras go, the iPhone 15 Pro models have a 48-megapixel main camera with a larger sensor than that found on the standard iPhone 15 models, and it provides improved low-light performance and the ability to shoot higher resolution photos at different focal lengths. There's also a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom capabilities, which is the most on any iPhone yet. The entire rear array can also capture spatial video, which Apple is billing as a perk for those who want to get the Vision Pro when it becomes available next year.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max run on Apple's latest A17 Pro chipset, a new GPU and a dedicated USB controller that's not present on the standard models. The new GPU is noteworthy for its six-core design and hardware-accelerated ray-tracing capabilities, both of which should improve overall gaming experiences on the new iPhones.

Apple Watch Series 9

If you were expecting a lot of changes on the latest Apple Watch, you'll unfortunately be disappointed. The new Apple Watch Series 9 is almost identical to last year's version, but it runs on a new S9 SiP, which is the biggest chipset upgrade for Apple's wearable since 2020. It will provide a general performance boost and things like smoother watchOS 10 animations and quicker Siri request processing. The Series 9 also has a new four-core neural engine that should help process machine learning tasks more quickly, and enable new features like the Double Tap gesture. The Watch will also be able to ping your iPhone and help you find it with on-screen directions and haptic feedback (aka Precision Finding) thanks to the new, built-in ultra wideband chip.

Otherwise, the Series 9 will be available in the familiar sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and come in pink, starlight, silver, midnight and Product Red aluminum case colors.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Similarly to the Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra got an incremental update for 2023. The new model runs on the updated S9 SiP and features all of the perks of the Series 9, including on-device Siri command processing and Precision Finding for iPhone with the new, built-in ultra wideband chip. The externals are mostly the same, but Apple changed the display architecture here so the Ultra 2's screen can hit up to 3,000 nits of brightness. That should make it even easier to view watch faces, complications and more in direct sunlight.

Otherwise, the Ultra 2 is the same GPS + Cellular, 49mm wearable as it was last year, with the biggest screen on any Apple Watch and the longest battery life of any Apple wearable too.

Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C

Apple Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C The upgraded AirPods Pro with the USB-C MagSafe charging case is available for pre-order now for $249, and will be widely available starting September 22. $249 at Apple

Apple didn't spend much time talking about the newest version of its Pro earbuds, probably because the major upgrade here is USB-C. The new AirPods Pro have a charging case that now features a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, following the iPhones as another Apple gadget to ditch Lightning entirely. On top of the new connector, the upgraded earbuds will have improved dust resistance and lossless audio with Apple Vision Pro.