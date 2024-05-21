Advertisement
Engadget
Why you can trust us

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.

How to pre-order the Sonos Ace headphones

They ship on June 5 for $449.

sarah fielding
0
Billy Steele for Engadget

Sonos might be known for its high-quality speaker systems, but the company has finally announced its first foray into the personal listening space: the Sonos Ace headphones. We no longer have to rely on leaked information and can confidently say the wireless headphones will launch on June 5 and are available for $449 in either black or white. While that's not too long a wait, you can pre-order the Sonos Ace headphones now through the company's website.

Billy Steele for Engadget

Sonos Ace headphones

Pre-order the Sonos Ace headphones now for $449 directly from the company's website

$449 at Sonos

The Sonos Ace wireless headphones offer features like active noise cancellation and aware modes, spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless audio. Plus, they have two custom-designed drivers and eight beamforming microphones. The headphones will use Sonos' upcoming TrueCinema technology, which maps your space, aiming to provide a surround sound experience. Sonos also claims the headphones last up to 30 hours of listening or talking use and can get three hours of battery life in just a three-minute charge.

In a statement, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said the Sonos Ace headphones leverage "everything we've learned over two decades as an audio leader to bring stunning sound, sleek design and long-standing comfort to one of the largest and most popular audio categories worldwide." Even the physical design reflects this with a matte finish, memory foam interior wrapped in vegan leather and lightweight build.

You can pre-order the Sonos Ace headphones today with orders shipping on June 5. For all of the details and our initial impressions, you can read our hands-on here.