How to watch Biden’s inaugural 'Parade Across America'

It gets underway at 3:15PM ET.
Igor Bonifacic
45m ago
Joe Biden
Presidential Inaugural Committee

Instead of a traditional march through Washington DC, today’s presidential inauguration will include a virtual one. Dubbed the “Parade Across America,” the event will feature performances from the likes of Earth, Wind and Fire, Nile Rodgers and the New Radicals, as well as ones from local groups in all 56 states and territories. 

You can catch the entire event through the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s social media channels on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch starting at 3:15 PM ET. Amazon and Microsoft will also stream everything through Prime Video and Bing. NewsNow from Fox, AT&T U-verse and DirecTV plan to carry the program live as well. 

Even if not for the recent violence at the US Capitol, today’s festivities were likely to be mostly virtual anyway due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that’s not to say there won’t be an underlying message of unity to the proceedings, with the Presidential Inaugural Committee saying the event will “celebrate America’s heroes, and highlight the diversity, heritage and resilience of the country.”

