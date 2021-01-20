How to watch Biden’s inaugural 'Parade Across America'

Instead of a traditional march through Washington DC, today’s presidential inauguration will include a virtual one. Dubbed the “Parade Across America,” the event will feature performances from the likes of Earth, Wind and Fire, Nile Rodgers and the New Radicals, as well as ones from local groups in all 56 states and territories.

You can catch the entire event through the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s social media channels on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch starting at 3:15 PM ET. Amazon and Microsoft will also stream everything through Prime Video and Bing. NewsNow from Fox, AT&T U-verse and DirecTV plan to carry the program live as well.