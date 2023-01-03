Sponsored Links

Watch Samsung Unpacked 2023 with us at 1PM ET

Engadget's pre-show begins at 12:30PM ET.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event invitation
Samsung
Igor Bonifacic
Igor Bonifacic|February 1, 2023 12:00 PM

It's almost time for Samsung's first big event of the year, Unpacked 2023. The company hasn't said what to expect from the presentation, but it has strongly hinted that the Galaxy S23 is on the way. Samsung's reservation page suggests a new high-end Galaxy Book laptop is on the way as well. Of course, there's always the chance the tech giant could surprise us too. 

You can watch the livestream below. Samsung's event starts at 1PM ET, but Engadget is kicking things off a bit early with a pre-show at 12:30PM ET. Join Engadget Deputy Editor Cherlynn Low and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford as they break down all of Samsung's announcements.  

