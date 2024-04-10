How to watch The Triple-i Initiative indie game showcase at 1PM ET

Summer Game Fest is still a couple of months away, as are major events from the likes of Ubisoft and Xbox. But you won't have to wait that long for a smorgasbord of gaming announcements. A bunch of notable names in the indie gaming space have come together to host the first showcase from The Triple-i Initiative.

The stream will start at 1PM ET on April 10 and run for around 45 minutes. You'll be able to watch it above or on YouTube, Twitch, bilibili or Steam. The showcase will include world premieres, exclusive looks at gameplay, demo announcements and details of a sale.

The organizers are promising more than 30 announcements with "no hosting segments, no advertisements, no sponsorships, no extra fluff, just games,” according to ​Benjamin Laulan, the COO of Dead Cells developer Evil Empire. That studio came up with the idea of The Triple-i Initiative (Triple-i is a riff on AAA, a signifier of high-budget, high-profile games) a couple of months ago.

A bunch of notable developers have joined the collective. They include Red Hook (Darkest Dungeon), Mega Crit Games (Slay the Spire), Poncle (Vampire Survivors), Thunder Lotus (Spiritfarer), Re-Logic (Terraria), Extremely OK Games (Celeste) and Heart Machine (Hyper Light Breaker). In other words, the studios behind many of the biggest indie games of the last several years are on board, so this will be a showcase worth paying attention to.