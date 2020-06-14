Latest in Gaming

Card battle hit 'Slay the Spire' comes to iOS

It mixes collectible card gameplay with a dungeon crawler.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Here’s a pleasant treat: one of the better-known collectible card games is suddenly available on your phone. Mega Crit has surprise-released (via Polygon) Slay the Spire for iOS, making the popular title available on mobile for the first time. The concept remains the same. It’s a mix of Magic-style card gaming with a roguelike dungeon crawler, challenging you with creating a deck that can conquer the monsters of the spire. The paths, enemies, cards and even bosses change every time, so it’s seldom predictable.

The title will cost you $10. There are plans for an Android version, so don’t despair if you’d rather play on a Google-powered device. It’s a relatively late release when console editions of Slay the Spire showed up roughly a year ago, but look at it this way: you now have a way to feed your monster-killing habit when the PC or TV just isn’t an option. It’s also a viable alternative to some of the other big card games on phones and tablets.

In this article: Mega Crit, Slay the Spire, iOS, iphone, ipad, games, video games, card game, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
