'Gwent: The Witcher Card Game' finally arrives on Android

GWENT is live on Android! Download now on @GooglePlay! 🤖 pic.twitter.com/bQl7MrRiE4 — GWENT (@PlayGwent) March 24, 2020

To play Gwent on an Android device, it'll need to have at least 1.5 GB of RAM and be running Android 7.0 or later. If you've played the game elsewhere and it's connected to a GOG account, you can carry over your progress and purchases. The Android version also offers cross-play with PC and iOS.

Interest in the franchise exploded after Netflix released the first season of The Witcher in December, with folks flocking to play (or re-play) The Witcher III. However, that same month, CD Projekt Red said it would shut down Gwent on PS4 and Xbox to focus on the "most popular" versions on PC and mobile. The Android release should at least help some console players who don't have a PC or iOS device get back in the swing of things.