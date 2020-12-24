Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Clay Enos & DC Comics

HBO Max lists all the devices that can play 'Wonder Woman 1984' in 4K HDR

Here's how you can stream 'Wonder Woman 1984' in 4K HDR on HBO Max.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
76 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
GAL GADOT as Wonder Woman and CHRIS PINE as Steve Trevor in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “WONDER WOMAN 1984,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Clay Enos & DC Comics

Sponsored Links

Tomorrow at noon WarnerMedia will release Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max, and if you have a subscription and the right device, then you can watch it in the highest quality possible with 4K, HDR (either HDR 10 or Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos audio.

When Warner confirmed 4K was in the works for its Wonder Woman premiere, it mentioned several devices that were ready for the experience and that list has grown since then, adding Roku platforms and Comcast set-top boxes. However, it still does not include PlayStation or Xbox consoles, so you’ll probably want to have a dedicated streaming box at the ready. Support for those and any other platforms should arrive in 2021, as Warner continues to roll out more movies and TV shows in 4K.

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube

  • Android TVs, including: AT&T Streaming Box

  • Apple TV 4K

  • Google Chromecast Ultra

  • Chromecast with Google TV (no Atmos audio)

  • Roku Ultra 4800x, Roku 4k TVs

  • Xfinity X1 (Xi6) and Flex

In this article: 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, hbo max, WarnerMedia, Wonder Woman 1984, HBO, streaming, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
76 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

GoDaddy phishing 'test' teased employees with a fake holiday bonus

GoDaddy phishing 'test' teased employees with a fake holiday bonus

View
SpaceX shows off its Starship test flight one more time

SpaceX shows off its Starship test flight one more time

View
HBO Max lists all the devices that can play 'Wonder Woman 1984' in 4K HDR

HBO Max lists all the devices that can play 'Wonder Woman 1984' in 4K HDR

View
'Sons of the Forest' trailer teases a 2021 release date

'Sons of the Forest' trailer teases a 2021 release date

View
Microsoft Flight Simulator's new VR mode haunts my dreams

Microsoft Flight Simulator's new VR mode haunts my dreams

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr