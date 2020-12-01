‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will be HBO Max's first 4K movie

When Wonder Woman 1984 comes out on December 25th, it will be the first film to stream in 4K on HBO Max, director Patty Jenkins announced on Twitter. Provided you have the proper hardware, you’ll also have the chance to watch the movie with support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The devices that will allow you to see Wonder Woman 1984 at its best include the Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube, 4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Chromecast Ultra, AT&T TV and select Android TV devices. Notably missing from that list are the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. HBO Max is available on consoles. However, they’ll get 4K support sometime in 2021, according to WarnerMedia.