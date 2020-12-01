Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: WarnerMedia

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will be HBO Max's first 4K movie

It will also support HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
39m ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Wonder Woman 1984
WarnerMedia

When Wonder Woman 1984 comes out on December 25th, it will be the first film to stream in 4K on HBO Max, director Patty Jenkins announced on Twitter. Provided you have the proper hardware, you’ll also have the chance to watch the movie with support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. 

The devices that will allow you to see Wonder Woman 1984 at its best include the Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube, 4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Chromecast Ultra, AT&T TV and select Android TV devices. Notably missing from that list are the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. HBO Max is available on consoles. However, they’ll get 4K support sometime in 2021, according to WarnerMedia

Additionally, the company says it will offer more content in 4K throughout next year. Good thing too because resolution is one of the areas where HBO Max falls behind other streaming platforms. At the moment, all of the content on the service maxes out at 1080p, while companies like Netlfix have offered 4K streaming for years.  

In this article: av, hbo max, WarnerMedia, streaming, Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, HBO, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The Arecibo Observatory's telescope has collapsed

The Arecibo Observatory's telescope has collapsed

View
Salesforce buys Slack for $27.7 billion

Salesforce buys Slack for $27.7 billion

View
Watch the trailer for Studio Ghibli's first fully CG movie

Watch the trailer for Studio Ghibli's first fully CG movie

View
The second-gen Eve V may take on the Surface Pro again in 2021

The second-gen Eve V may take on the Surface Pro again in 2021

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr