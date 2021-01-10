HP launches two new Dragonfly laptops with 5G and Tile tracking built in

Both the G2 and the Max can be configured with 4G or 5G connectivity to stay online wherever you go. And while they both have 13.3-inch IPS touchscreens, they’re available in different configurations. The G2 comes in a full HD low-power version, a full HD edition with HP’s Sure View privacy feature and a UHD option that supports HDR400 and goes up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Meanwhile, the Max is only available with a full HD, 1,000-nit display with a privacy shield built in.

Like the original, both new Dragonflies are very thin and light. The G2 weighs under a kilogram (about 2.2 pounds) while the Max is a hair heavier at 1.1kg (2.49 pounds). While some versions of the original Dragonfly offered Tile tracking, you had to attach the tags to the computer yourself, making it no different from simply buying your own tracker to stick on the device. The new Dragonflies both come with Tile trackers integrated into the WLAN module, which makes more sense.

The two new laptops seem very similar, but, as its name suggests, the Max packs some bonuses. For one, it has a 5-megapixel webcam with IR sensor for Windows Hello logins. That’s one of the sharpest cameras on a laptop we’ve seen so far. The G2 has the same 720p (1.2-megapixel) webcam with IR sensor as the original.