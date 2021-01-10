HP launches two new Dragonfly laptops with 5G and Tile tracking built in

HP made bold claims when it launched the Elite Dragonfly laptop last year, calling it “lighter than air.” While that’s certainly not possible, the original Dragonfly did weigh an impressive 2.2 pounds and is one of the better-looking business laptops around. This year, HP is turning this into a full-fledged line by announcing two new models — the Dragonfly Max and Dragonfly G2.
One obvious update to the series is their processors. You can get the G2 with new 11th-generation Intel chips with up to 32GB of RAM instead of the original’s limit of 16GB. But there are plenty more upgrades here. Both new Dragonfly laptops use what HP is calling its “premium” keyboard that is backlit and spill-resistant, and come with features like on-lap detection and Context Aware to tell when the device is in your purse. By determining how steady and even the surface is, the system will sense if it’s on your lap, and lower the temperature so you don’t get uncomfortably warm. When you put the Dragonfly back on a stable surface like a desk, it’ll allow the temperature to go up.