HP's Envy 34 All-in-One features a 5K widescreen display and RTX 3080 GPU

HP has unveiled its latest all-in-one (AIO) PC with a bigger and wider screen, smaller bezels and the latest components from Intel and NVIDIA. The Envy 34 All-in-One desktop PC now comes with a 5K (5,120 x 2,160) widescreen 21:9 flat IPS display that delivers 500 nits of brightness and covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. It's also a bit more streamlined with smaller bezels, and no longer has a large B&O speaker on the bottom like the last model.

The new display takes advantage of Windows 11 "Snap Layouts," letting you more easily rearrange your desktop to view multiple windows. It also comes with a 16-megapixel camera using binning technology that's detachable so you can move it to different locations on your screen, depending on the angle you want. Another cool touch is wireless charging pads built into the stand so you just need to lay your smartphone there to charge it.

It should fly along pretty well with an Intel 11th-generation Core-i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max Q graphics, the latter being the first in an AIO, according to HP. It also features up to 32GB of RAM, 512GB of NVMe storage, an embedded power supply design, a pair of B&O speakers, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 USB4 Type-C ports (up to 40Gbps data rates) and HDMI output. The HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC arrives in October 2021 starting at $1,999. If you don't need such a high-end model, HP also unveiled the Pavilion AIO with an AMD Ryzen 5000 processor and 27-inch maximum screen size starting at $799.

HP also launched a couple of interesting displays. The first one is the HP U32 4K HDR monitor, a relatively big creators monitor that comes at a pretty cheap price. It uses an IPS panel and conforms to the VESA DisplayHDR 400 standard, ensuring that it can meet VESA's minimum brightness standards. It also features a 10-bit panel (8-bit + AFRC, mind you) with a billion colors, 60 Hz refresh rate, Delta E<2 color accuracy and USB-C power delivery. It looks like a lot of monitor for $500 and arrives in October 2021.

Last up is HP's M34d WQHD curved monitor. This one is more designed for productivity, with a 34-inch 3,440 x 1,440 100Hz 21:9 widescreen display. It comes with integrated speakers and DisplayPort/HDMI inputs, while also offering USB-C power delivery — plus, it has internal speakers, rare for a stand-along monitor. The HP M34d WQHD curved monitor is now available at HP.com for $530.