HP's new gaming laptops include an Omen 15 redesign and 16-inch Pavilion

Big PC brands are revamping their gaming laptops, and HP doesn’t want to be left out. It’s introducing two new gaming portables headlined by a redesign of the Omen 15. The new 15.6-inch system (above) is easier to carry thanks to a chassis that’s 11 percent thinner and 8 percent shorter than its predecessor, but it also shouldn’t throttle or become overly noisy. HP claims this is the first gaming laptop with an IR thermopile sensor, giving it “steady yet quiet” fan control that more effectively pushes heat out of large vents. You might not rush to put on headphones to hear your games.

The machine is available with either 10th-gen Intel Core processors (up to the Core i7 H-series) or AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800H, up to 32GB of RAM, as many as two PCIe SSDs and display options that include a 300Hz 1080p LCD or a 4K AMOLED screen. The initially announced AMD models are limited to mid-tier GTX 1660 Ti graphics, but you can spring for Intel-based variants with up to RTX 2070 Super with Max-Q visuals. HP is promising battery life of up to 12.5 hours, although we wouldn’t certainly wouldn’t count on lasting that long during gameplay.