Alienware's updated Area-51m laptop comes with AMD RDNA graphics

All of those components will run hot, so the Area-51m is equipped with Alienware’s Cryo-Tech cooling, along with new vapor chamber cooling and an efficient 12-phase voltage regulator on select configurations. That’s along with the N-key rollover gaming tech and RGB LED lighting you’d expect on such a machine. You’ll need some muscle to pack this laptop around, as it now tips the scales at over 9 pounds (up to 10.4 pounds). It ain’t cheap either, starting at $3,050 when it launches on June 9, 2020.

If portability counts more than pure power, Alienware has also updated its m15/m17 gaming laptops. They now come with up to 10th-gen Intel i9-10980HK processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q or Radeon RX500M graphics. Other specs include up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a microSD card reader, Thunderbolt 3 with PD fast charging and new colors.

Both models come with 1080p displays that run at up to 300 MHz (144 MHz on the standard models), while the 15.6-inch m5 has an optional 4K 60Hz display with 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and Tobii eye-tracking tech. The 17-inch model also has an optional 4K 60Hz display with Tobii eye-tracking, but it covers 100 percent of the Adobe RGB gamut.

The design is an acquired taste, but the m15 and m17 are reasonably light for this category — the 17-inch model tips the scale at 5.5 pounds, while the 15-inch m15 weighs 4.65 pounds. The Alienware m15 R3 starts at $1,500, while the m17 R3 will cost $1,550 minimum. Both models arrive on May 21, 2020.

On the desktop side, Alienware unveiled its latest Aurora, now with liquid-cooled graphics on top of CPU liquid cooling. Available only with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, it reduces temps by up to 19.5 percent while dropping noise by 69.2 percent. You also get up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10980HK CPu, HyperX Fury DDR4 memory and a 1,000 watt power supply. It’s now available starting at $1,129, but cheaper configurations starting at $880 will arrive on May 28th.

Dell also bumped the specs on its budget G3 15 and G5 15 gaming laptops to 10th-gen H-series Intel processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. Both now come with 144 Hz displays, but the G5 15 will be offered with a 300 Hz option as well. Those models go on sale May 21st starting at $780 and $830 for the G3 15 and G5 15, respectively.

Finally, Alienware previewed its 24.5-inch AW2521H gaming monitor with a hyper-fast 360 Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC. The display promises “no screen tearing or blurring, with consistent colors from every angle,” and is set to arrive later this year.