Intel's flagship 10th-gen desktop CPU has 10 cores, reaches 5.3GHz

It's about time. After months of leaks and rumors, Intel has pulled back the curtain on its 10th generation "S-series" desktop chips, with the Core i9-10900K leading the pack. For $488, you'll get a 10-core processor that can reach up to 5.3GHz, with a base speed of 4.9GHz. And best of all, it's an actual 10th-gen chip, unlike the confusingly-named X-series processors Intel launched last fall.
If you're not willing to spend close to $500 on a new CPU, you've also got plenty of cheaper options. The i7-10700 looks like more of a deal, with most of the speed you’ll find on the i9 chips, and its unlocked variant might be decently overclockable. This time around, every Core CPU also features hyperthreading — even the lowly i3 models! —for better multitasking support. At this point, Intel has to throw in as many bells and whistles as it can to compete with AMD's excellent Ryzen 3000 chips -- especially the powerhouse $499 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X.