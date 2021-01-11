Latest in Gear

Image credit:

HP and Lenovo discuss the wild side of laptops in 2021

Hint: It's not just about 5G and processor upgrades.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
25m ago
Comments
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Every CES, we can expect laptop makers like Dell, Lenovo, HP, Acer and ASUS to announce their latest products with the newest chipsets that Intel and AMD tend to announce at the show. But we can also usually anticipate the odd quirky PC here and there to surprise us. HP and Lenovo are typically the two companies that bring us some of these more fascinating products. At Engadget’s virtual stage here at CES 2021, HP’s chief technologist Mike Nash and Lenovo’s chief customer experience officer Dilip Bhatia joined us to discuss how they come up with these ideas. From the leather-clad Elite Folio to the Lavie Mini and ThinkPad X1 Fold, the companies’ spokespeople tell us how user feedback shapes their products.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: ces2021, laptop, pc, lenovo, hp, lenovo thinkpad x1 fold, foldables, hp elite folio, windows, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch Sony test drive its Vision-S prototype on public roads

Watch Sony test drive its Vision-S prototype on public roads

View
A 'virtual human' presented some of LG's CES event

A 'virtual human' presented some of LG's CES event

View
OtterBox gets into gaming with a new line of rugged Xbox accessories

OtterBox gets into gaming with a new line of rugged Xbox accessories

View
LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

View
Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr