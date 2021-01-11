HP and Lenovo discuss the wild side of laptops in 2021

Every CES, we can expect laptop makers like Dell, Lenovo, HP, Acer and ASUS to announce their latest products with the newest chipsets that Intel and AMD tend to announce at the show. But we can also usually anticipate the odd quirky PC here and there to surprise us. HP and Lenovo are typically the two companies that bring us some of these more fascinating products. At Engadget’s virtual stage here at CES 2021, HP’s chief technologist Mike Nash and Lenovo’s chief customer experience officer Dilip Bhatia joined us to discuss how they come up with these ideas. From the leather-clad Elite Folio to the Lavie Mini and ThinkPad X1 Fold, the companies’ spokespeople tell us how user feedback shapes their products.