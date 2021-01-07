The Lavie Mini is a modern netbook that doubles as a game console

With tablets and full-size laptops as pervasive as they are, it can be easy to forget that — for a few years there, at least — netbooks were all the rage. And why wouldn’t they be? What they lacked in pure power, they made up for with portability and cost-effectiveness. It’s no wonder some people get nostalgic over them; we just didn’t expect them to be in a position to pitch new products at Lenovo. Enter the NEC Lavie Mini: a sort of modern take on the classic netbook that, with the right accessories, doubles as a Switch-style game console.
Just let all that sink in for a moment.