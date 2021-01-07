The Lavie Mini is a modern netbook that doubles as a game console

The jury’s still out on how usable the Lavie Mini will actually feel because — again — it only exists as a protoype right now. Still, Lenovo and NEC hope that its gamer chops will be enough to help the idea find purchase. If on-the-go gaming is your main priority, you’ll be able to attach a pair of wireless controllers to the Lavie Mini’s sides, turning it into an ersatz Switch. (Just, you know, one with full access to your Steam library.) Meanwhile, if at-home play is more your speed, Lenovo says you can plop the Lavie Mini into an optional dock with extra USB ports and an HDMI-out for proper, 4K60 gameplay on your television.

As strange as the Lavie Mini might seem at first glance, Lenovo is far from alone in exploring the intersection between gaming PC and handheld console. Boutique PC makers like GPD have developed a cult following for building tiny computers with buttons and thumbsticks built directly into the chassis, and back at CES 2020, we saw Dell test the waters with its own Switch-like UFO concept. That said, anyone who thinks the Lavie Mini has a shot at production because another major PC maker also found the idea worth pursuing should note that Dell hasn’t said a single word about the UFO since last January.