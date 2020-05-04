HP's Omen gaming PCs get Intel's latest chips and a fresh design

Gaming PCs from major vendors tend to get little respect from enthusiasts for a number of reasons, including lackluster designs that focus on cost-cutting and flashy-but-proprietary parts over functionality and raw speed. HP is betting it can change your mind with its redesigned Omen gaming desktops, though. The new Omen 25L and 30L (above) revolve around new cases that might not be as ostentatious as some past HP rigs, but promise better performance and more of the customization you’d expect in a 2020-era system.

Some of the improvements come down to cooling. All systems have much taller rubber feet to improve air intake, while the graphics card is higher in the case to improve its thermal efficiency. You also have choices of Cooler Master’s air and liquid cooling, and the 30L gets a 120mm front fan alongside an “enhanced thermal compartment.” HP credits the updated chassis with performance improvements between 8 and 26 percent in synthetic benchmarks, which is no mean feat when many of the components are similar.