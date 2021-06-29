HP's Pavilion Aero is its lightest consumer laptop yet

HP has unveiled the Pavilion Aero 13, which is the company's lightest consumer laptop yet. The device weighs less than a kilogram and it's the first Pavilion laptop with a 90 percent screen-to-body radio.

The 13.3-inch machine has a 2.5K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits of brightness and a 100 percent sRGB color palette. The Pavilion Aero 13 has WiFi 6 support and AI noise removal to reduce unwanted background sounds on video calls. HP claims you'll get up to 10.5 hours of use from a single charge. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor with built-in Radeon graphics, up to Ryzen 7 5800U.

HP

The Pavillion Aero 13 is made with post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics and it uses water-based paint. HP says the laptop is EPEAT Gold registered and Energy Star certified as part of its goals of having the "world's most sustainable PC portfolio." It'll be available through HP.com in July and it starts at $749. You'll be able to pick it up from other retailers by the fall.

HP

Meanwhile, HP announced two more additions to its M-Series monitor lineup. The company revealed the line at CES. They use Eyesafe-certified tech, which HP claims reduces blue light without affecting color accuracy. The monitors, which are made using recycled ocean-bound plastics, now include 24- and 27-inch models with built-in audio. They'll be available in July, with the 24-inch monitor starting at $230 and the larger variant starting at $290.