HP says its latest Envy 14 runs for up to 16.5 hours on a single charge

The laptop has some privacy-focused features, including a fingerprint reader, physical shutter for the 720p webcam and dedicated mic mute key on the keyboard. The AI Noise Removal tool cuts out background noise while you're on calls or recording audio. The laptop will also have HP's Enhanced Lighting feature, centered around a selfie light with lighting controls in the display to help you look better on video calls. That feature should be available in February.

The latest HP Envy 14, which starts at $999, should arrive later this month.

Also joining HP's product lineup are the Elite Wireless Earbuds. They’re designed for seamless switching between devices with the help of a Windows 10, iOS and Android app. Features include adjustable noise cancellation, personalized audio tuning and sound situation presets, while they come with a USB-C charging case. HP hasn't revealed pricing yet, but the Elite Wireless Earbuds should arrive in April.

The HP 635 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse has year-long battery life, according to the company. You'll be able to connect up to three devices via the USB dongle or two using Bluetooth for "uninterrupted transitions" between your PC and tablet, HP says. The ultra-small mouse includes four programmable quiet-click buttons on the sides. It should arrive next month and it’ll cost $60.

On top of those, HP has refreshed its monitor lineup. The M-Series FHD displays feature Eyesafe-certified low-blue-light tech that doesn't impact color accuracy, according to the company. The monitors, which are borderless on three sides, are made with recycled ocean-bound plastic. They'll start at $139 and likely arrive in March.

Additionally, HP unveiled a pair of monitors that can provide up to 65W power to laptops via USB-C. The E24u G4 and E27u G4 support daisy chaining and multi-port connectivity, along with always-on Eye Ease blue light protection. You may be able to wake both your monitor and laptop (or put them to sleep) by pressing a single power button on the display. The monitors should be available in February. The E24u will cost $219 and the E27u will set you back $339.