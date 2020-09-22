Latest in Gear

HP's first Intel 11th-gen laptops use recycled ocean-bound plastics

You can also get the Pavilion 15 with AMD Ryzen 4000 processors.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
50m ago
HP has unveiled its latest 13-, 14- and 15-inch Pavilion laptops that are its first to use 11th-generation Intel Core processors and Iris XE graphics that should deliver a huge GPU boost over last-gen Intel chips. They’re also among the company’s first laptops (along with the Elite Dragonfly) to use post-consumer-recycled and “ocean-bound” plastics (limited to the speaker housing) that would otherwise end up in the sea.

All the models now have 3D seamless metal chassis that eliminates parting lines and gives a cleaner look and feel. HP has also reduced the bezel size, giving the Pavilion 15 an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio and smaller dimensions across the lineup. A new cooling and fan design delivers a 27 percent airflow increase and 16 percent reduction in noise.

HP is promising battery life of around 8.5 hours, and you can get to a 50 percent charge in just 45 minutes. If you need more performance than the Xe graphics can deliver, the Pavilion 14 and 15 models are also available with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics. And if you prefer AMD to Intel, you can get the Pavilion 15 (but not the other models) with Ryzen 4000-series processors.

Other performance features including dual channel memory designs, WiFi 6 connectivity, Optane memory, SSDs up to 1 TB and USB-C with data, display and power deliver (PD). The 14- and 15-inch models also come with SD card slots.

The Pavilion 13 comes with 1080p or 4K Ultra HD panels, and starts at $680, while the Pavilion 14 and 15 models have either 720p or 1080p panels and start at $580 and $600 respectively. All the models are expected to go on sale at HP.com starting next month.

In this article: HP, Pavilion, Pavilion 14, Pavilion 15, ocean bound plastics, recycling, AMD Ryzen 4000, personal computing, laptops, news, gear
