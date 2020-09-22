HP's first Intel 11th-gen laptops use recycled ocean-bound plastics

HP has unveiled its latest 13-, 14- and 15-inch Pavilion laptops that are its first to use 11th-generation Intel Core processors and Iris XE graphics that should deliver a huge GPU boost over last-gen Intel chips. They’re also among the company’s first laptops (along with the Elite Dragonfly) to use post-consumer-recycled and “ocean-bound” plastics (limited to the speaker housing) that would otherwise end up in the sea.
All the models now have 3D seamless metal chassis that eliminates parting lines and gives a cleaner look and feel. HP has also reduced the bezel size, giving the Pavilion 15 an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio and smaller dimensions across the lineup. A new cooling and fan design delivers a 27 percent airflow increase and 16 percent reduction in noise.