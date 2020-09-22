HP's first Intel 11th-gen laptops use recycled ocean-bound plastics

HP is promising battery life of around 8.5 hours, and you can get to a 50 percent charge in just 45 minutes. If you need more performance than the Xe graphics can deliver, the Pavilion 14 and 15 models are also available with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics. And if you prefer AMD to Intel, you can get the Pavilion 15 (but not the other models) with Ryzen 4000-series processors.

Other performance features including dual channel memory designs, WiFi 6 connectivity, Optane memory, SSDs up to 1 TB and USB-C with data, display and power deliver (PD). The 14- and 15-inch models also come with SD card slots.

The Pavilion 13 comes with 1080p or 4K Ultra HD panels, and starts at $680, while the Pavilion 14 and 15 models have either 720p or 1080p panels and start at $580 and $600 respectively. All the models are expected to go on sale at HP.com starting next month.