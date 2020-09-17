Intel’s 11th-gen mobile CPUs are a solid upgrade for ultraportables

Reference device aside, these are the sorts of specs we will eventually see in popular ultraportables like the XPS 13 and ASUS ZenBook lineup, so I figured it was worth taking an early look. While I was encouraged to benchmark the reference notebook, it's still a very early model, so I couldn't run any battery tests or take any photos of the interior. The system didn't feel like a prototype though, with a sleek metal case and fetching design accents. It weighs around 3 pounds and features a (very bright) 14-inch 1080p touchscreen.



Geekbench 5 CPU PC Mark 10 3DMark (Sky Diver) ATTO (top reads/writes) Intel Tiger Lake Reference PC (Core i7-1185G7, Intel Xe) 1,555/5,984 5,316 14,684 3.2 GB/s / 2.7 GB/s Dell XPS 15 (2020, Core i7-10875H, NVIDA GTX 1650 Ti) 1,223/7,167 4,100 12,395 3 GB/s / 2.4 GB/s ASUS ZenBook Duo (Core i7-10510U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250) 986/3,487 4160 9,507 1.6 GB/s / 1.62 GB/s Dell XPS 13 (2020, Core i7-1065G7, Iris Plus) 982/4,659 4,005 9,502 2.7 GB/s / 1 GB/s

I booted up the 3DMark benchmark first because I was eager to see Intel's most powerful Xe graphics in action. And it didn't waste any time impressing me. In the Sky Diver benchmark, it scored 14,684, which was over 2,000 points faster than Dell's XPS 15 running the Core i7-8750H CPU and NVIDIA's GTX 1650 Ti dedicated GPU. Not bad Intel!

If this reference laptop were actually shipping, it'd compete directly against a system like the XPS 13, which it also trounced in Skydiver. The XPS 13 clocked in at 9,502 points while running last year's Core i7-1065G7 CPU with Iris Plus integrated graphics. Once I saw that 5,000 point difference with Intel's Tiger Lake system, I actually re-ran the 3DMark benchmark several times to confirm the high score. Every result was well over 14,000. On the graphics front, Tiger Lake is clearly a beast.

I also noticed that while playing Overwatch in 1080p, with low graphics settings, I saw between 50 and 70 frames per second. That's more than fast enough for smooth (and dare I say, enjoyable) gameplay. In comparison, last year's fastest Ice Lake CPUs -- which were already a big leap over Intel's previous integrated graphics -- typically saw around 40 to 50 FPS. The Tiger Lake system even managed 45 to 70 FPS with medium graphics settings. Personally, I'd take the slight hit there for a more lush environment. On the high setting, it eked out 30 to 60FPS -- an impressive feat, but a bit too choppy to be playable. The big takeaway? You can expect to play plenty of demanding games without the need for a dedicated GPU.