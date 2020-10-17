HP’s Spectre x360 13 with an OLED display is $400 off at Best Buy

HP’s top-tier laptop is up there with the Dell XPS 13 in our book. HP has been pushing a jewel-like design on the Spectre lineup for a number of years but the most recent Spectre x360 13 is the best iteration of it. It might be too flashy for some, but we like its unique look accented by diamond-cut edges. What’s better is that the design doesn’t impede its portability — the Spectre x360 13 weighs less than three pounds, it’s easy to tote around all day.

It also has an excellent keyboard and trackpad that make it a comfortable machine to use for hours on end. You also get things like an IR camera for Windows Hello and the ability to flip the screen around 360-degrees and use the laptop as a tablet if and when you want to. The 4K OLED display on this discounted model will be great for watching movies and TV shows, too, and you can flip the device into tent mode to do that more comfortably.

Even the port array is decent on the Spectre x360 13: it has two USB-C ports that support data and charging, a drop-down USB-A connection and a microSD card slot. That should be enough for most people, but you will need a dongle if you demand things like an Ethernet connection or an HDMI port. Also, we wish HP had spread the USB-C ports out a bit to allow for left-side charging (both of the USB-C connectors live on the right).

Can you get the Spectre x360 13 for less? Absolutely. Best Buy has a model with a 4K touchscreen, Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1,099. If you want to spend less and can sacrifice power, you can opt for that less expensive model and still get the same core design. However, the 4K OLED panel and the added Optane memory on the deal-of-the-day model make it a tempting discount.

