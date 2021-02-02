Huawei's foldable Mate X2 will launch on February 22nd

Despite earlier rumors of Huawei possibly spinning off its consumer business, the company is still pushing ahead with a new flagship phone — a foldable one, even — later this month. According to Huawei’s official Weibo account, the Chinese brand’s next foldable phone is simply called the Mate X2, and it’ll be unveiled on February 22nd.

Interestingly, the teaser image suggests that the flexible display will fold inwards this time, as opposed to how the Mate Xs and Mate X had outward-facing foldable screens. Considering that Huawei once shot down prototype designs similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold (and its successor), it’s interesting to see the company doing a literal 180 for its upcoming foldable.