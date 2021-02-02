Latest in Gear

Image credit: Huawei

Huawei's foldable Mate X2 will launch on February 22nd

Looks like it will fold inwards this time.
Richard Lai, @richardlai
1h ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Huawei Mate X2
Huawei

Despite earlier rumors of Huawei possibly spinning off its consumer business, the company is still pushing ahead with a new flagship phone — a foldable one, even — later this month. According to Huawei’s official Weibo account, the Chinese brand’s next foldable phone is simply called the Mate X2, and it’ll be unveiled on February 22nd.

Interestingly, the teaser image suggests that the flexible display will fold inwards this time, as opposed to how the Mate Xs and Mate X had outward-facing foldable screens. Considering that Huawei once shot down prototype designs similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold (and its successor), it’s interesting to see the company doing a literal 180 for its upcoming foldable.

As far as official info goes, that’s all we have for now. Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu added that he’s been using a Mate X2 “for some time,” and that it’s “full of surprises.” The man sure likes to tease, but we do wonder how many units will his team be able to ship (not that Huawei ever shared such figures for its foldables), given the severe shortage of Huawei’s very own flagship mobile processors.

More importantly, though, is whether Huawei will have enough units to sell outside of China this time. Guess we’ll find out in a few weeks.

In this article: mate x2, Richard Yu, china, foldable phone, foldable, huawei, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA astronauts complete multi-year project to upgrade batteries on the ISS

NASA astronauts complete multi-year project to upgrade batteries on the ISS

View
SpaceX SN9 Starship test ends in another fiery inferno

SpaceX SN9 Starship test ends in another fiery inferno

View
A Netflix employee accidentally killed Nintendo's live-action Zelda series | Engadget

A Netflix employee accidentally killed Nintendo's live-action Zelda series | Engadget

View
FTC fines Amazon $61.7 million for withholding tips from Flex drivers

FTC fines Amazon $61.7 million for withholding tips from Flex drivers

View
Facebook asks users to opt into activity tracking ahead of iOS 14 changes

Facebook asks users to opt into activity tracking ahead of iOS 14 changes

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr