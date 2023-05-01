Hulu adds PBS stations to its live TV channel lineup

Hulu is adding a full spate of PBS channels to its Live TV subscription service. This includes a wide variety of local PBS affiliates and PBS Kids offerings, giving viewers the chance to watch stuff like Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, Masterpiece and a whole lot of Ken Burns documentaries.

This is live TV so you’ll be tied to your local affiliate and will have to (gasp) sit down and watch something at the appointed time. Some titles are available on-demand, however, and Hulu+ Live TV offers cloud storage DVR recording options. PBS Kids is also part of this deal, so you can park the little ones in front of the screen to watch Curious George, Arthur, Clifford the Big Red Dog and other anthropomorphic animals. Sesame Street airs on PBS Kids, but only after first running on Warner’s confusingly-named streaming service HBO Go HBO Max Max.

Beyond PBS, Hulu+ Live TV is adding the Magnolia Network, a destination for thousands of hours of home improvement and cooking shows like Fixer Upper and Family Restaurant. Additionally, many programs will be available for on-demand viewing, such as Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Maine Cabin Masters, Silos Baking Competition and many more.

PBS arrives on the service “in the coming months," but Magnolia Network shows up on May 25th. Hulu+ Live TV subscriptions start at $65 each month for an ad-based tier, ballooning up to $80 per month for an ad-free experience with plenty of cloud storage and access to premium channels like ESPN.