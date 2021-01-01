Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Chesnot via Getty Images

Hulu's ad-supported plan for students costs just $2 a month

It's the cheapest way to get Hulu we've seen.
Nathan Ingraham
41m ago
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 28: In this photo illustration, a remote control is seen in front of a television screen showing a Hulu logo on March 28, 2020 in Paris, France. As the Coronavirus moves to the U.S., Disney has announced that it will provide a free 24/7 ABC news feed to Hulu Live to On-Demand subscribers. (Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Students have been able to get Hulu for free as part of a bundle with Spotify for a while now. But if you’re interested in Hulu and don’t care for Spotify, the video provider now has you covered. Students can get a subscription to ad-supported Hulu for $1.99 per month, a discount of $4 from the plan’s usual cost.

This basic plan includes access to the entire Hulu library of shows and movies that can be streamed on up to two devices at once. It also lets you create up to six different user profiles. The main thing missing from this plan compared to Hulu’s $11.99 monthly no-ads plan is you can download things for offline viewing with the more expensive option. (And no ads, as the name obviously implies.)

Besides the Spotify student bundle, interested parties can also get Hulu’s ad-supported plan as part of a bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+, a package that costs $12.99 per month. Both that bundle and the Spotify package are great values — but if you’re a student and want Hulu for the least amount of cash possible, this new plan is the way to go.

