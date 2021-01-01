Hulu's ad-supported plan for students costs just $2 a month

Students have been able to get Hulu for free as part of a bundle with Spotify for a while now. But if you’re interested in Hulu and don’t care for Spotify, the video provider now has you covered. Students can get a subscription to ad-supported Hulu for $1.99 per month, a discount of $4 from the plan’s usual cost.

This basic plan includes access to the entire Hulu library of shows and movies that can be streamed on up to two devices at once. It also lets you create up to six different user profiles. The main thing missing from this plan compared to Hulu’s $11.99 monthly no-ads plan is you can download things for offline viewing with the more expensive option. (And no ads, as the name obviously implies.)