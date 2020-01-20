Latest in Gear

Image credit: Hyperion

Hyperion's hydrogen-powered supercar launches in August

The XP-1 teaser video promises 'space technology for the road'.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
XP-1
Hyperion

Hyperion Motors has been working on a supercar project for years, and according to a teaser video, we’ll meet the hydrogen-powered XP-1 next month. In January, Autoblog noted that the company would show off its vehicle at the New York Auto Show, but with the event canceled it has changed to a digital unveiling.

In a press release, CEO Angelo Kafantaris said “We are extremely excited to launch Hyperion to the world so we can educate people to the benefits of hydrogen-based power systems. As the most abundant element in the universe, the potential is virtually limitless. Our goal is to tell the story of hydrogen with inspiring vehicles and infrastructure solutions.”

For now, all we have is this vague teaser, which contains a shadowed image of a swoopy vehicle that will wrap around a “high-performance, zero-emissions hydrogen-electric powertrain.”

