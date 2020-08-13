Hyperion's hydrogen-electric XP-1 supercar is capable of 220 MPH

We were supposed to see this hydrogen-electric supercar at the New York Auto Show, but with that canceled due to coronavirus, Hyperion has revealed the look of its XP-1 with this brief video. After years of development, the team says 300 units of a production version will be released starting in early 2022, with that swoopy titanium-reinforced shell wrapped around a “Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell Power Module.”

Instead of a lithium ion battery, Hyperion has developed its “space age” tech to deliver a car that uses a fuel cell to store energy, connected to electric motors that drive all four wheels. On the outside, “air blades” mounted to the side not only provide active aerodynamic structures to help cornering at high-speed, they also include solar panels and apparently change their position to track the sun.