HyperX unveils a $100 compact RGB mechanical keyboard

HyperX says the peripheral is its first 60 percent keyboard — but it’s worth pointing out that last year it partnered with Ducky to release a co-branded version of the One 2 Mini, which also has a compact layout. Whatever way you want to look at the Alloy Origins 60, it has all the usual HyperX touches. Expect RGB lighting and the company’s signature linear red switches. But best of all is the price. HyperX plans to sell Alloy Origins 60 for $100 when it comes out on February 22nd. At that price, you can usually expect a manufacturer to skip on features, but that doesn’t look to be the case with the Alloy Origins, with it including both double-shot PBT keycaps and on-board memory for saving custom profiles.

Speaking of products that punch above their price, the other new device HyperX announced at CES is the ChargePlay Duo. It’s a dock that can charge two of your Xbox controllers simultaneously. It works with both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One gamepads. At $40, a nice touch is that it comes with two 1,400mAh rechargeable battery packs, so you don’t need to buy the $25 Microsoft ones separately.

Outside of those devices, HyperX announced the global availability of its Pulsefire Haste mouse, as well as Cloud II and Cloud Revolver headsets. Of the three, the Pulsefire Haste is probably the most interesting as it’s HyperX’s entry in the growing and competitive ultra-light mouse category. With a claimed weight of 59 grams, it’s one the lighter mice you can buy at the moment, beating out the likes of the Razer Viper Mini and Glorious Model O.