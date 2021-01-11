Latest in Gear

Image credit: HyperX

HyperX unveils a $100 compact RGB mechanical keyboard

An option for those who don't want to go the custom or boutique route.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
HyperX Alloy Origins 60
HyperX

If you want to save space on your desk, one of the best ways to go about it is to skip the traditional full-size keyboard and instead buy one that features either a tenkeyless or compact layout. The latter does away with the function row and everything right of the Enter key, leaving you with a keyboard that has up to 61 keys instead of the usual 104. You can still access all the function keys, but you do so by holding down the FN button in conjunction with other keys. It’s a great option for those who want a minimalist setup. 

The problem is that there aren't many mainstream manufacturers making compact or 60 percent keyboards. The most popular options in the category like the Drop Alt can set you back about $180, which is what makes HyperX’s new Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard so intriguing. 

HyperX ChargePlay Duo
HyperX

HyperX says the peripheral is its first 60 percent keyboard — but it’s worth pointing out that last year it partnered with Ducky to release a co-branded version of the One 2 Mini, which also has a compact layout. Whatever way you want to look at the Alloy Origins 60, it has all the usual HyperX touches. Expect RGB lighting and the company’s signature linear red switches. But best of all is the price. HyperX plans to sell Alloy Origins 60 for $100 when it comes out on February 22nd. At that price, you can usually expect a manufacturer to skip on features, but that doesn’t look to be the case with the Alloy Origins, with it including both double-shot PBT keycaps and on-board memory for saving custom profiles.  

Speaking of products that punch above their price, the other new device HyperX announced at CES is the ChargePlay Duo. It’s a dock that can charge two of your Xbox controllers simultaneously. It works with both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One gamepads. At $40, a nice touch is that it comes with two 1,400mAh rechargeable battery packs, so you don’t need to buy the $25 Microsoft ones separately.

HyperX PulseFire Haste mouse
HyperX

Outside of those devices, HyperX announced the global availability of its Pulsefire Haste mouse, as well as Cloud II and Cloud Revolver headsets. Of the three, the Pulsefire Haste is probably the most interesting as it’s HyperX’s entry in the growing and competitive ultra-light mouse category. With a claimed weight of 59 grams, it’s one the lighter mice you can buy at the moment, beating out the likes of the Razer Viper Mini and Glorious Model O.

In this article: HyperX, mechanical keyboard, PC Gaming, video games, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
