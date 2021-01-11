HyperX unveils a $100 compact RGB mechanical keyboard

If you want to save space on your desk, one of the best ways to go about it is to skip the traditional full-size keyboard and instead buy one that features either a tenkeyless or compact layout. The latter does away with the function row and everything right of the Enter key, leaving you with a keyboard that has up to 61 keys instead of the usual 104. You can still access all the function keys, but you do so by holding down the FN button in conjunction with other keys. It’s a great option for those who want a minimalist setup.
The problem is that there aren't many mainstream manufacturers making compact or 60 percent keyboards. The most popular options in the category like the Drop Alt can set you back about $180, which is what makes HyperX’s new Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard so intriguing.