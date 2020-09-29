Latest in Gear

Image credit: Johnson, Miles [HMNA]

Hyundai's new studio hopes to develop a 'transformer-class' vehicle

The New Horizons Studio at Hyundai will work on more designs like this Elevate concept.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
19m ago
Hyundai Elevate concept
Johnson, Miles [HMNA]

At CES 2019 Hyundai showed off something straight out of a sci-fi movie: the Elevate Ultimate Mobility Vehicle. With each wheel attached to an extendable “leg” attached to each wheel, the concept could crawl over obstacles or pick up disabled passengers by lifting itself over steps to reach their front door. Now Hyundai has established New Horizons Studio, a division focused on making these UMVs a reality.

According to its head Dr. John Suh, who lead the CRADLE unit that developed that wild Elevate concept, “We aim to create the world’s first transformer-class vehicle, also known as the Ultimate Mobility Vehicle.”

We’re not sure how Hyundai plans to expand on the Elevate concept, but between this and its flying taxi division, the company is looking far beyond traditional cars for its future development.

New Horizons Studio logo
Hyundai
In this article: Hyundai, Elevate, Hyundai Elevate, CRADLE, UMV, Ultimate Mobility Vehicle, New Horizons Studio, news, gear
