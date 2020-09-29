Hyundai's new studio hopes to develop a 'transformer-class' vehicle

At CES 2019 Hyundai showed off something straight out of a sci-fi movie: the Elevate Ultimate Mobility Vehicle. With each wheel attached to an extendable “leg” attached to each wheel, the concept could crawl over obstacles or pick up disabled passengers by lifting itself over steps to reach their front door. Now Hyundai has established New Horizons Studio, a division focused on making these UMVs a reality.

According to its head Dr. John Suh, who lead the CRADLE unit that developed that wild Elevate concept, “We aim to create the world’s first transformer-class vehicle, also known as the Ultimate Mobility Vehicle.”