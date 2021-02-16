Hyundai reveals the Ioniq 5 interior ahead of its full unveiling

When the Ioniq 5 crossover is fully revealed next week, it will be Hyundai's first electric vehicle built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Th platform has a flat battery that Hyundai is taking advantage of to optimize the interior, which it's showing off in this quick teaser. The center console is a bit different than you may be used to, redesigned as an island that can move around, while both front seats include leg rests for you to kick back while the vehicle recharges.

Hyundai

The movable console apparently allows for entry from either side so you can easily move across the vehicle without issue and Hyundai is also highlighting the materials used, like an "eco-processed leather that is dyed and treated with plant oil extractions from flaxseed." Like other manufacturers, Hyundai has big plans for EVs, and the Ioniq 5 is just the first in this lineup, with a 6 and 7 scheduled to launch in 2022 and 2024.