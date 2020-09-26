Latest in Gear

Image credit: Hyundai

Hyundai's next electric race car hints at the future of sporty road-going EVs

It hits 62MPH in under three seconds while remaining ready for the street.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
54m ago
Hyundai's electric RM20e Racing Midship Sports Car
Hyundai

Hyundai’s electric sports car ambitions didn’t end with a spruced-up Veloster. The automaker has unveiled an RM20e Racing Midship Sports Car that not only promises to boost its motorsport plans, but reflects the “next generation” of N performance cars — it’s billed as the company’s first “high-performance” electric sports car of any kind. It’s powerful, as you’d expect from racing EVs, but Hyundai is also promising a balanced design that could even be ready for the street.

As the name implies, the 810HP motor sits at the middle of the body. That not only lets the RM20e reach 62MPH in less than three seconds and 124MPH in 9.88 seconds, but allows for the traction, balance, and braking you’d hope for in a race car. Even so, the design supposedly offers “daily-driver quietness” and responsiveness.

The machine also claims a top speed over 155MPH. The battery is relatively small at 60kWh (not surprising given the need for a lightweight design), but 800V fast charging helps it get back to the track relatively quickly.

Not surprisingly, Hyundai is using the RM20e as a tentpole for its overall green transportation push. It’s hoping to deliver 44 eco-friendly models by 2025, and that clearly involves N sports cars. While they won’t necessarily look as stylish as the Prophecy concept, you will get options that are more exciting than the usual mix of sedans and crossovers.

In this article: hyundai, Electric vehicle, Electric car, ev, transportation, racing, motorsport, RM20e, cars, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
